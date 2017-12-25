First responders help family bring loved one home for Christmas

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — A family is thankful after Pafford EMS helps them bring their loved one home.

Bob Leggett stays at the Briar Hill nursing home in Florence.

Today, first responders loaded him up on an ambulance and transported him to his home in Brandon for free.

This was all apart of their Home for the holidays initiative.

“Some of these folks have no way of getting their family members home,” said Chris Marble with Pafford. “This is a way for us to help folks enjoy the holiday.”

Cindy Leggett is Bob’s wife, she says he hasn’t been back home since August.

She says he’s had some recent health scares, so she is glad that he is back home.

“It’s a blessing,” said Leggett. “The ladies at the nursing home told me that they submitted his name. And for him to win it is a blessing.”