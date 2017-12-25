Natchez Christmas Baby Celebrates his 107th Birthday

Natchez, Miss. (WJTV) – 1910, the year Jessie Winston was born, William Howard Taft was President, George V was crowned King of England, the first public radio show was broadcast and the Boy Scouts of America was founded.

Mr Winston was born in Natchez and spent his life there. He worked as a barber for 70 plus years and at one point was the town’s oldest barber. According to the Natchez Democrat, he cut his last head of hair at 105. Last year, he received a letter from President Barack Obama recognizing this remarkable achievement.

His family attributes his long life to his ability to not stress over many things, eating lots of fruits and vegetable, no read meat and drinking plenty of water.

We all here at WJTV want to wish Mr. Winston Happy Birthday and a Very Merry Christmas.