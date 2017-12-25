JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This week for our “Pothole of the Week” series, we have a special treat. We wrote “Ode to a Pothole.” We hope you enjoy!

I thought I would never see…

A pothole with a Christmas tree,

A pothole whose mouth is pressed

Against a tire it will soon digest;

A pothole that gapes all day,

in road, in street, in busy byway

But on Christmas… it has a new mane of hair

Made of balls and bristles with a holiday flair

And suddenly the annoying chasm has been replaced

By a holiday spirit, bright and unchaste

Poems are made by fools like me

And this pothole made… a Christmas tree

