JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This week for our “Pothole of the Week” series, we have a special treat. We wrote “Ode to a Pothole.” We hope you enjoy!
I thought I would never see…
A pothole with a Christmas tree,
A pothole whose mouth is pressed
Against a tire it will soon digest;
A pothole that gapes all day,
in road, in street, in busy byway
But on Christmas… it has a new mane of hair
Made of balls and bristles with a holiday flair
And suddenly the annoying chasm has been replaced
By a holiday spirit, bright and unchaste
Poems are made by fools like me
And this pothole made… a Christmas tree
If you have a pothole that you think we should feature on WJTV, email us at news@wjtv.com.