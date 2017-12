JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) — Parents from across the metro headed to Jackson to do last minute Christmas shopping.

Several people flooded the stores at Academy Sports and Toys R US.

One family bought fishing poles to go fishing for the holidays.

Justin Overton was a Toy R US to get a last minute Christmas gift for his daughter.

“She will probably like it, my wife told me to run out and get one,” said Overton.