Second Suspect Arrested in Kosciusko Shooting Death

Kosciusko, Miss (WJTV) – A second suspect in a Christmas Eve murder has turned himself into Kosciusko Police.

John Partee turned himself in at the Kosciusko Police Department around 2am Christmas morning according to a statement released by Chief of police Herbert Drew.

Sunday afternoon, Police were received a call of a shooting in front of building 2 at the Cannonade Apartments in Kosciusko. Upon arrival officers found a man with a single gunshot wound to the head. The victim was identified as Marshall Washington a 37 year old from Sallis, MS. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Attala County Coroner Sam Bell. 18 year old Trayvone Ickom from Kosciusko, MS was arrested and charged with murder. He was transported to the Leake County Correctional Facility. Police issued an all points bulletin for Partee and were actively searching for him when he arrived at the station.

Both Ickom and Partee are in the Leake County Correctional Facility on a $250,000 bond each. Both are charged with murder. Anyone with any information on the crime is urged to call Central MS Crime stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS(8477) or the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131.