19 Year-old wounded in Downing St. Shooting

Jackson, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3100 block of Downing St.

In a statement released to WJTV, Officers respond shortly after 1:30am, December 26th, and found a 19-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to the back, shoulder and foot. The victim told Officers he was walking down the street when an unknown individual(s) fired shots at him.

He was transported for treatment of his injuries and is said to be in stable condition. Suspect(s) information remains unknown.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Police.

This investigation is ongoing.