80-year-old Jackson man robbed outside his home

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a robbery that injured an 80-year-old man Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Newport Street shortly after 10 a.m. When police arrived on scene they found the 80-year-old male victim.

He told police two unknown black males driving an old model black sedan robbed him in front of his home.

The passenger exited the vehicle with a handgun and struck the victim before taking an undetermined amount of cash and keys.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel.

Police say the victim received non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Police or call Crime Stoppers.