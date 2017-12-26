Greenville schools consider paddling, with parents’ approval

GREENVILLE , Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi school district might make paddling an option for students who misbehave.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports that Greenville Public School District trustees are considering a corporal punishment proposal.

Superintendent Janice Page-Johnson says that at the beginning of a school year, parents could sign a form giving permission for a child to be paddled.

Some trustees, though, are expressing concerns about the proposal. Doris Thompson, Loretta Shannon and Shirley Cartlidge say the proposed policy does not specify where a child could be struck, how many times or how hard.

Page-Johnson says other disciplinary measures could be used if a parent does not authorize corporal punishment for a child. She also said paddling would be a last resort.

Mississippi law allows each school district to set a corporal punishment policy.