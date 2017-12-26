Museums see over 15,000 visitors in first two weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The openings of the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum on December 9th marked a historic bicentennial celebration for the state.

Seventeen days later, over 15,000 people have toured the exhibits.

The Christmas holiday created an opportunity for families with out-of-town relatives to visit.

Eleven-hundred people visited on Saturday, according to Department of Archives and History Public Information Officer Michael Morris.

And he believes the day after Christmas saw just as many people as opening day.

“I’m visiting from Detriot, and I decided that I wanted to come to the museum and see what’s going on,” Chelsey Turner said.

“We traveled from Lowndes County from, Columbus and I wanted to see the museum before heading back to Maryland,” Wanda Williams said.

The museums have had more than 200 group tour requests through their online form.

They’ll have the first school visit on January 9th.