VICKSBURG, Miss.(WJTV) – One man is dead and another critically injured after a crash Tuesday morning.

Police say around 11 a.m. a white Ford F-150 pulling a trailer, ran off the road into a ravine on U.S. 61 North and North Washington Street.

The driver, 19-year-old Landon Overstreet of Clinton, ran into a cement wall and died on impact.

Officials say the passenger, 19-year-old Christopher Fortenberry of Pearl was transported to UMMC.

He is now in stable condition.