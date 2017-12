BILOXI, Miss.(WJTV) – Biloxi Police needs the public’s assistance identifying a female suspected of credit card fraud.

The incident occurred on December at approximately 3:55 a.m. at the Super Wal-Mart at 2681 CT Switzer Sr. Drive.

Police report the woman made a purchase of over $300 on the victim’s card.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident should contact the Biloxi Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.