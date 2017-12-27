Doctors say state flu cases higher than normal

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Doctors say flu cases are higher than normal in Mississippi.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, the state is reporting widespread flu cases.

Charts also show that Mississippi is higher than the national average, topping state numbers from last year.

Joyce Olutdae is a family physician at UMMC, she says people need to take the shot so they don’t infect others.

She says even if the strain mutates, getting vaccinated is better than nothing.

“Even if you acquire the flu after getting the flu vaccine, it will be milder than not getting it at all,” said Olutdae.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s