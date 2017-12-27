Doctors say state flu cases higher than normal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Doctors say flu cases are higher than normal in Mississippi.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, the state is reporting widespread flu cases.

Charts also show that Mississippi is higher than the national average, topping state numbers from last year.

Joyce Olutdae is a family physician at UMMC, she says people need to take the shot so they don’t infect others.

She says even if the strain mutates, getting vaccinated is better than nothing.

“Even if you acquire the flu after getting the flu vaccine, it will be milder than not getting it at all,” said Olutdae.