JPS 2018 graduation ceremony dates have changed

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools say due to school attendance guidelines mandated by the Mississippi Department of Education, the 2018 graduation ceremony dates have changed.

Graduation ceremonies for the 2017-2018 school year will now be held on May 23 and 24 at Jackson State University’s Athletic and Assembly Center located at 1400 John R. Lynch Street in Jackson.

The district reports it recently learned that the current dates for graduation would not give seniors the correct amount of instructional hours required by the state in order to graduate.

The academic year provides a minimum of 180 teaching days in which both teachers and pupils are in regular attendance for scheduled classroom instruction. However, the school district must ensure, that during the academic school year, a minimum of 140 hours of instruction is provided for each Carnegie unit of credit offered and 70 hours for each one-half unit offered, except for remedial instructional programs, dual enrollment/dual credit, correspondence courses, MS Virtual Public School courses, and innovative programs authorized by the State Board of Education.

Updated list of graduation ceremonies:

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

School Time Murrah High 1–2 p.m. Provine High 3–4 p.m. Jim Hill High 5–6 p.m.

Thursday, May 24, 2018

High School Time Callaway High 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Forest Hill High 3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Wingfield High 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Lanier High 6:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.