Man arrested and charged in connection to robbing 80-year-old man

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – Jackson Police have arrested 30-year-old Lionel Kyles in connection to a robbery Tuesday morning.

Officials say Kyles was arrested December 26 following a traffic stop.

He was arrested and charged with armed robbery of an individual, aggravated assault and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Kyles is the alleged passenger during the robbery of an 80-year-old Jackson man in the 2400 block of Newport Street.

The belongings of the victim and a handgun were recovered at the time of Kyle’s arrest.

Police also report the vehicle believed to be involved was recovered as well.

Additional driver suspect information is still being sought by investigators.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Jackson Police Department.