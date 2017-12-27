Part of Warren County Jail on lockdown after assault on shooting suspect

VICKSBURG, Miss.(WJTV) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a video showing an inmate being assaulted at the Warren County Jail.

The inmate’s sister confirms to us he is shooting suspect Denzel Watts.

Authorities arrested Watts on Monday for a Vicksburg nightclub shooting that left five people injured Sunday night.

Sheriff Martin Pace says the entire jail was on lockdown, but now they only have the cell block where the fight took place on lockdown.

The sheriff also tells us that medical staff is treating the injured inmate.

Right now there are two investigations. One into the beating, and one into the smuggling of the cellphone used to take the video inside the jail.

Smuggling the cellphone inside is a felony.