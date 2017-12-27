Search continues for man wanted in shooting, assault, arson

JAYESS, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi sheriff believes a man wanted in a deadly shooting, assault and arson remains close to home.

Lawrence County Sheriff Lessie Butler tells the Clarion Ledger that there are few leads to the location of Tony Wilson, who’s wanted for the crimes.

Butler says Wilson shot and killed neighbor Henry Peavey on Dec. 19, beat his wife Kathryn Peavey, and then set their house ablaze. Wilson then vanished.

Officials have said Wilson disputed Henry Peavey’s ownership of a piece of land, a dispute that appears to have led to the shooting. Butler says he believes Wilson will stay close to that land.

Butler says an autopsy shows Peavey was shot once in the knee and once in the back. Kathryn Peavey was beaten and remains hospitalized in critical condition.