Son confesses to killing father on Christmas Day in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) – Authorities have arrested and charged 19-year-old Brandon Lewis in connection to the death of his father Christmas morning.

Police responded to 1634 Riverbend Road around 6:45 a.m. for a shooting.

Officials say during a domestic altercation Wayne Adcocks, 57, was shot once in the head by his son Brandon Lewis of Pelahatchie.

He was detained by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office and transported to Scott County.

Lewis has admitted to the shooting and is being charged with murder.