Wanted suspect in Biloxi credit card fraud

BILOXI, Miss.(WJTV) – The Biloxi Police Department needs help finding a credit card fraud suspect.

The incident happened on December 11 around 7:25 a.m. at the Super Wal-Mart at 2681 CT Switzer Sr. Drive.

The wanted suspect used the victim’s credit card to make a $500 purchase.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident should contact the Biloxi Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

 

