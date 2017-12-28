Boil Water Notice for Jones County

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) – There is a boil water notice for the city of Laurel in Jones County:

The Mississippi State Department of Health has received the following alert from the City of Laurel in Jones County.

A PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING AREA:

*59 residences on Indian Springs Rd.

*12 residences on Fant Dr.

*7 residences on Hurst Dr.

*15 residences on Sheppard Dr.

*19 residences on Loverýs Lane

*6 residences on Baker Dr.

*5 residences on Best Dr.

*37 residences on Palmer Rd.

*10 residences on Burnt Bridge Rd. South of Pruett Rd.

*12 residences on William Pruitt Rd.

* 6 residences on Sanderson Rd.

*7 residences on Bimaka Dr.

*2 residences on Management Rd.

*5 residences on Business Dr.

*11 residences on Scoggins Rd.

*5 residences on Carney Dr.

*1 residence on Fastener Dr.

*2 residences on Service Dr.

*14 residences on Pendorff Rd.

*130 residences on Ellisville Blvd, from Warehouse Dr. To Management Dr.

Wayne Farms, Sanderson Farms, and Howard Industries are not affected.

Checklist for Safe Water Use

DO NOT

Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.

Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.

Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

AND REMEMBER:

Properly chlorinated water in swimming pools is safe.

Fish in aquariums are not affected.

Bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute will inactivate all major types of harmful bacteria.

When your boil-water notice is lifted:

Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing.

Example:

1 faucet — run for 10 minutes

2 faucets — run both for 5 minutes

3 faucets — run each for 3-4 minutes

Flush any faucet a minimum of 2 minutes to ensure clearing of the line serving the faucet.

Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc, made during the boil water notice.

Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with “cleared” system water.

Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.

Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.

Run dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.

Source: http://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/23,19383,148.html