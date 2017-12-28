Christmas Grinch steals from a church daycare in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in a Christmas Eve burglary.

We’re told it happened at the Morrison Heights Baptist Church Daycare at 201 Morrison Drive in Clinton.

Surveillance pictures show that on December 24, 2017, a white male gained forced entry into the facility.

Police says the suspect stole electronic items and keys to the building.

Review of the video surveillance shows a white male wearing a grey stocking cap, black North Face jacket, red gloves and blue running shoes. Suspect was also carrying a tan Oakley duffle bag.

If you have any information on identity of the suspect in this business burglary, please call Clinton Police (601) 924-5252 or Crimestoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

 

