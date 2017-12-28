Couple Found Dead in Vehicle

Jackson, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating the deaths of two people found in a vehicle, Thursday morning, on Hilda Drive according to Public Information Officer Sgt. Roderick Holmes.

In a press release, Holmes says the unidentified man and woman were found unresponsive inside a vehicle on Hilda Drive near Beasley Rd. shortly before 7:30am Thursday. Both individuals showed no signs of trauma.

The cause of their deaths remains unknown pending the results of an autopsy and toxicology report. Their identities remain unknown.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

