Fitzgerald gives update on recovery process

WJTV – It’s been a little more than a month since Nick Fitzgerald dislocated his ankle in gruesome fashion during the Egg Bowl.

The junior quarterback said he knew something was wrong as he was being tackled on that play against Ole Miss. He had surgery the next day and is not playing in Mississippi State’s upcoming bowl game against Louisville, taking on more of a role as a self-described “hype man.”

Click the video above to hear how tough it is for Fitzgerald to miss the TaxSlayer Bowl and how he still believes he’ll be able to participate in some spring practices.

You can hear more from the MSU quarterback below on his interactions so far with new head coach Joe Moorhead and his feelings on Dan Mullen leaving for Florida below.

VIDEO | Nick Fitzgerald met with the media following practice to discuss his injury, his road to recovery & more.#HailState pic.twitter.com/F4nMJewzdb — #BowlDawgs 🏈 (@HailStateFB) December 28, 2017