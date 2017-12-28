Jackson’s Holiday Garbage and Recycling Schedule

Jackson, Miss (WJTV) – Garbage collection will not run on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2018 and Martin Luther King, Jr.

Day, January 15, 2018.

Garbage collection will resume on the regular service days which is the Thursday

following each of these holidays.

However, Route M-2 Recycling Schedule will be collected on Saturday, December 30, 2017 after the

Christmas Holiday. Route M-1 Recycling Schedule will be collected on Saturday, January 6, 2018, after New

Year’s Day and January 20, 2018, after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. For more information contact the City of

Jackson Solid Waste Division at 601-960-1193.

#