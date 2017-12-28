Jackson’s Winter Wonderland has Revised its Times and Fees

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Winter Wonderland skating rink has lowered their prices and extended their hours.
In a press release from Mayor Lumumba’s office the skating rink, located at Smith Wills Stadium (1200
Lakeland Drive, Jackson, MS 39216) has lowered fees to $5.00 per person and $3.00 for city employees with their I.D.
The Revised operational hours and admission fees are listed below.
Ice Skating Operational Hours:
Thursday – Saturday, December 28, 2017 – January 4, 2018
• 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 31, 2017
• 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Monday, January 1, 2018
• 2:00 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Prices:
$5.00 per person (ALL)
$3.00 per person (City Employees with I.D.)