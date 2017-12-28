Jackson’s Winter Wonderland has Revised its Times and Fees

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Winter Wonderland skating rink has lowered their prices and extended their hours.

In a press release from Mayor Lumumba’s office the skating rink, located at Smith Wills Stadium (1200

Lakeland Drive, Jackson, MS 39216) has lowered fees to $5.00 per person and $3.00 for city employees with their I.D.

The Revised operational hours and admission fees are listed below.

Ice Skating Operational Hours:

Thursday – Saturday, December 28, 2017 – January 4, 2018

• 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 31, 2017

• 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday, January 1, 2018

• 2:00 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Prices:

$5.00 per person (ALL)

$3.00 per person (City Employees with I.D.)