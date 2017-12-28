MHP will begin their New Year’s Enforcement Friday

By Published:
Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Public Safety

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the New Year’s Enforcement Period on Friday, December 29 at 6 p.m. and will conclude Monday, January 1 at midnight.

In a statement released by Public Affairs Director Capt. Johnny Poulos, Troopers will begin conducting multiple safety checkpoints at various locations in order to remove impaired drivers from the roadways. The ongoing MHP safety initiative “Making It Home For The Holidays” continues to place emphasis on traffic safety regarding motorists traveling through the holiday season the statement read. During the 2016 period, MHP investigated 94 vehicle crashes including 4 fatalities on state, federal highways, and interstate systems. The MHP asks Mississippians if their plans include alcohol, to please designate a sober driver before festivities start. No one should begin 2018 with being arrested, facing medical bills, legal fees, and perhaps losing their job. Responsible decisions ensure safe travel and allow us to enjoy time spent with family and friends the statement says.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s