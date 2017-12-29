13-year-old driving a mini cooper is injured in a wreck in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – MHP is investigating a wreck in Madison County involving a 13-year-old driver of a Mini-Cooper.

Officials say it happened Friday morning at 10am. Troopers responded to a crash on MS 16 and Pat Luckett Rd involving an 18-Wheeler and a Mini-Cooper passenger car.

Preliminary reports indicate that both vehicles were traveling Westbound on MS 16. The passenger car was attempting to make a left turn and the 18 wheeler collided into the driver side of the car.

The driver and passenger in the Mini-Cooper were transported to UMMC due to their injuries.

This Accident is currently under investigation. More information will be released pending notification of family members.

WJTV is still working to determine the age of the passenger involved.