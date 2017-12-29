Bulldogs confident in Keytaon Thompson

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WJTV) – Mississippi State freshman quarterback Keytaon Thompson is set to make his first career start Saturday in the TaxSlayer Bowl against Louisville.

This game is quite the contrast in quarterback pedigree.

On one hand you have former Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson leading Louisville.

On the other, you have Thompson leading the Bulldogs with an interim coaching staff.

Despite that situation, this MSU team says they like what they have seen from Thompson during bowl practice.

“I think he’s ready,” said interim head coach Greg Knox. “I think he’s taken on a new role. All year we’ve talked about him being vocal, being a leader. and now I think he’s coming out of that shell. He’s being more vocal. He’s becoming a leader and his voice is echoing throughout the team.”

Click the video above to hear more about Thompson ahead of Saturday’s game against the Cardinals.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s