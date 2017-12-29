Bulldogs confident in Keytaon Thompson

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WJTV) – Mississippi State freshman quarterback Keytaon Thompson is set to make his first career start Saturday in the TaxSlayer Bowl against Louisville.

This game is quite the contrast in quarterback pedigree.

On one hand you have former Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson leading Louisville.

On the other, you have Thompson leading the Bulldogs with an interim coaching staff.

Despite that situation, this MSU team says they like what they have seen from Thompson during bowl practice.

“I think he’s ready,” said interim head coach Greg Knox. “I think he’s taken on a new role. All year we’ve talked about him being vocal, being a leader. and now I think he’s coming out of that shell. He’s being more vocal. He’s becoming a leader and his voice is echoing throughout the team.”

