Entergy preps for possible winter weather restoration

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) — Entergy spokesman Joey Lee says they are preparing for the worst while hoping for the best.

“We’ve got our crews on standby and they’re ready to respond if we see any outages from this weather system,” says Lee.

Gas tanks are topped off and crews have prepped their equipment. Right now, forecasts show the storm covering Entergy’s service area.

“We aren’t moving any crews around at this time,” says Lee. “We’re leaving everybody at their home base so to speak so they can respond to any outages they get in their areas.”

Lee says power lines rarely snap on their own. Instead, it’s surrounding vegetation that causes problems. “The trees and branches. When they get ice and snow on them they get heavy and the weak tree will fall and branches will break off and come down on to our lines.”

You can see outage reports on Entergy’s website, here. They also have an app you can download to your phone. Or call 1-800-9-OUTAGE.

“If customers do experience an outage we ask that they stay safe,” says Lee. “Stay away from downed power lines, stay away from any trees that have fallen, stay away from any debris that’s on the ground as it may have power lines going through it.”