JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in the 5400 block of Brookhollow Drive.

Officials say the coroner has been dispatched to the location.

Jackson authorities says an unidentified black male was shot multiple times in the residence.

There is no suspect information or motive at this time.

WJTV has a crew on the scene.

We will continue to keep you updated with the latest information as it develops. This is the capital city’s 62nd homicide for 2017.