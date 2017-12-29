Jackson Zoo closed Monday due to possibility of winter weather

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) — The Jackson Zoo will be closed Monday, January 1st in anticipation of winter weather. The zoo will reopen Tuesday, January 2nd, weather permitting.

The zoo released this information:

“Due to forecast of extreme winter weather Sunday night into Monday morning (December 31 to January 1), animal care staff will be keeping animals indoors for their safety and comfort. At this time, there is an 80% chance of rain on Sunday with a high temperature just above freezing, then dropping overnight into the high teens.

We encourage families to factor the extremely cold weather into their New Years’s Eve and Day plans, which may include ice on roads, bridges, and pathways. Prep your homes and cars (tips here ), taking special care of outdoor animals and plants. (If you can bring animals inside a warmer area, or create a warm shelter for them, please do so. See more tips here .)

the Jackson Zoo gates will remain closed to the public on MONDAY JANUARY 1, 2018, due to possibility of ice on roads and pathways. Security and available animal care will be on property to care for animals and structures, and we plan to reopen on Tuesday, January 2, at 9 am, weather permitting. Please follow us on Facebook for real time updates."