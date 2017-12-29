Three men charged with assault on shooting suspect

VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV)- Three men made their initial appearance in court this morning after they assaulted a fellow inmate charged in the shooting of a Vicksburg nightclub.

Shooting suspect Denzel Watts was arrested after Vicksburg police say he was responsible for the shooting at L.D. Restaurant and Lounge on Christmas Eve that left five people hospitalized.

According to Watts’ sister, after being arrested and sent to the Warren County Jail, Watts was assaulted by three men, with the altercation being streamed on Facebook Live.

The three men charged with assault are: 19-year-old Anfernie Chaplin, 26-year-old John Shelby, and 39-year-old Gerald Vaughn. Chaplin was charged with simple assault and possessing a cellphone in jail and has a $51,000 bond. He was initially in jail on an armed carjacking charge.

Shelby and Vaughn were both charged with simple assault and given a $1,000 bond. Shelby was in jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm, while Vaughn was in jail for selling cocaine.

Sheriff Martin Pace says the investigation will continue and he would not rule out the possibility that more arrests/charges could be coming.