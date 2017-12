Clinton, Miss (WJTV) – The Clinton Police have identified the suspect in the December 24th Burglary of the Morrison Heights Baptist Church Daycare in Clinton.

An arrest warrant for 28 year-old David Thomas Davidson of Decatur, Mississippi has been issued.

Anyone with information regarding the location of David Thomas Davidson is asked to contact Clinton Police at (601) 924-5252 or Crimestoppers at (601) 355-TIPS