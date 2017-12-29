Woman shot in early December dies from injuries

JACKSON, MISS, (WJTV) — Jackson Police say a woman shot on December 14 has died because of her injuries.

The shooting happened Thursday, December 14 on Welota Drive.

Commander Tyree Jones says someone fired into a parked car and a house on Welota Drive. Two women and a baby were inside the car at the time of the shooting.

27 year old LaShundra Jones was shot at least once in her upper back. She was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center to have surgery and died Thursday, December 28 because of her injuries.

Police say the other woman and baby did not get hurt.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting, but they are actively searching for the person(s) responsible for it. The suspect(s) were traveling in a red late-model Toyota Camry.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS (8477).

