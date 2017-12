**UPDATE**

Police have identified the victim as 40-year-old Johnny Lee Johnson.

JPD is searching for 32-year-old Marcus Craft. Detectives believe an argument lead up to the shooting.

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating the city’s 63rd homicide.

Detectives say 31-year-old David Yancy was found shot multiple times in front of a home at 455 Bonita St.

If you have any information that can help you’re asked to call Jackson Police.