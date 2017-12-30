Jackson Police investigating third deadly shooting in 24 hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting on the 200 block of Lindsey Drive.

We’re told the preliminary report shows the residence at this address was shot into several times.

A man was found shot and pronounced dead on scene.

There is no suspect information and no motive at this time.

This is the city’s 64th homicide for 2017, and the third deadly shooting in 24 hours.