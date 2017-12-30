Pet safety during freezing temperatures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Being prepared is one of the most important things you can do when severe weather is on the way. This is especially true when you have a pet to take care of.

As winter conditions move in, people should be doing the same to their pets, says MARL’s Deborah Boswell, “the bottom line is, it’s just the right thing to do, if we’re cold their cold, it’s just that simple.”

Moving small dogs inside is the best way to keep them safe, especially at night. Larger dogs can usually withstand the chilly temps during the day as long as they’re given a proper shelter, “with solid floor preferably raised about 3 to 4 inches off the ground a solid roof three solid walls preferably, a flap over the door appropriate bedding in the house in the form of shavings or straw.”

She says dog beds made out of cloth can be comfy but could do more harm then good, “no material like blanket or sheets or old coats, that holds the dampness that holds the moisture that is not adequate shelter for your dog.”

Boswell says in light of the cold MARL has stepped up their daily routine, and says others need to do the same, “we’ll carry it out with extra food for our dogs extra food for our horses, if you’ve not livestock make sure they’ve got hay available at all times. If they’re only being fed once a day we recommend you feeding the twice a day.”

And even if you’re not a pet owner before you crank up your car you should take a second glance at what could be hiding, “be sure you bang on your car hood before you start that car cats will seek a warm place to get and unfortunately sometimes that’s in the engine of a car so wrap on the hood honk your horn giving resting critters time to get out.”