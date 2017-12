Rankin County, MISS. (WJTV) — The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department responded to a deadly accident Friday night.

It happened on Castlewoods Boulevard.

We’re told the 58-year-old driver of a Mercedes Benz ran off the road and hit a curve. Deputies said his car flipped on its side and hit a concrete sign and a tree.

The man died from his injuries. The accident is under investigation.