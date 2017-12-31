AMR Paramedics release safety tips for fireworks

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) — Paramedics at American Medical Response want you to stay safe when it comes to fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

The United States Fire Administration says more than 11,000 people are hurt form fireworks each year in America. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, nearly half of those injured by fireworks are under the age of 15. We’re told fireworks also cause more than 6,000 fires each year.

AMR released some fireworks safety tips:

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks. Even older children must have adult supervision.

Remember: Fireworks entice children to use matches or lighters. Teach children that matches and lighters are dangerous tools, not toys.

Follow the instructions on the fireworks packaging.

Never shoot fireworks after drinking alcohol.

Never set off fireworks in bottles, cans or other objects.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Never shoot devices over roofs or near buildings, power lines, dry grass or dry shrubs.

Never try to re-light or fix fireworks that have not gone off. Wait 15 to 20 minutes before approaching a “dud” and then soak it with water.

Always keep a safe distance from fireworks staging areas.

Protect your eyes by wearing safety glasses or safety goggles. Prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses or contact lenses provide little or no protection from fireworks.

Soak fireworks devices with water after they appear to have burned out.

Never use homemade fireworks.

Never extend any part of the body over lit fireworks.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose and a first aid kit nearby.

Always follow local fireworks ordinances and related directives from police and fire personnel.

In case of eye injuries do not touch, rub or press the injured eye. Call 9-1-1 for paramedics who will treat the victim and safely transport him or her to a hospital.

In case of burn injuries, cover with a dry dressing and call 9-1-1 for paramedic care.

AMR says sparklers are among the most common fireworks at private celebrations, but the items are dangerous. We’re told sparklers get as hot as 2,000 degrees. The fireworks can cause serious burns.

Here are some tips from AMR to avoid injuries from sparklers:

The safe way to enjoy sparklers is to plant them in the ground away from dry grass and then have an adult light them.

Do not hold more than one sparkler at a time. Always stand when playing with sparklers and do not run while holding them.

If two or more people are holding sparklers, they should be at least six feet from each other when their arms are outstretched.

Hold sparklers at arm’s length, away from the body. Do not hand a lit sparkler to anyone.

Wear shoes with closed toes.

Adults and older children should never carry a child who is holding a sparkler.

Do not try to relight a burnt-out sparkler.

Douse every burnt-out sparkler in a pail of water.