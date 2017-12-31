MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren Strain with Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer involved shooting.

Strain says it happened around 8:55 Sunday morning at the Walmart in Byram.

We’re told the officer was not injured. The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

People on scene say they saw the suspect running from police. Others say people inside the store started panicking when they heard gunshots.

A Walmart employee tells WJTV that the shooting happened outside of the store and the suspect fled in a red car before police caught up to the suspect.

Another car on scene had a bullet hole through the front window and the front parking lot had debris scattered across the ground.

We’re working to get more information and will keep you updated with the latest as it develops.