3 arrested for attacking Subway employee in Madison

Madison, MISS. (WJTV) — Madison Police arrested three people, including a 17-year-old, for assaulting a Subway working on New Year’s Eve.

It happened at the business on Colony Crossing. The employee told officers that two male suspects and a female suspect entered the business, kicked her repeatedly and hit her in the head with an object. They believe this is a domestic issue between the employee and the suspects.

We’re told the suspects got away in a 2012 black Chevrolet Impala. When a Madison officer tried to pull them over on I-55, the suspects allegedly didn’t stop and later ran the car into a ditch off of Beasley Road. Police said they arrested the suspects without incident.

Police identified two of the suspects as Linda Harris and Durborsky Harris. We’re told they won’t release the identity of the 17-year-old.

All three suspects are charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. Durborsky Harris will also be charged with felony fleeing.

We’re told the teen is being held at the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center, and the other two suspects are being held in the Madison County Detention Center without bond. They’re set to appear in court this week.