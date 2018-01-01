Canton Shelter Open 24 Hours

By Published:

Canton, Miss. (WJTV) – The city of Canton have opened their emergency shelter during this abnormally cold period.

The Mayor and Emergency Services have announced that the W.L. Johnson Recreation Center at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church will be open today and tomorrow and closing Wednesday Morning January 3rd at 9 a.m. The Office of the Mayor will keep the public inform in the event something changes.

The shelter will be open January 1-3, 2018

Time:
24 Hours a day.

Location:
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
514 W North St, Canton, MS 39046

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s