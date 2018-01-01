Canton Shelter Open 24 Hours

Canton, Miss. (WJTV) – The city of Canton have opened their emergency shelter during this abnormally cold period.

The Mayor and Emergency Services have announced that the W.L. Johnson Recreation Center at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church will be open today and tomorrow and closing Wednesday Morning January 3rd at 9 a.m. The Office of the Mayor will keep the public inform in the event something changes.

The shelter will be open January 1-3, 2018

Time:

24 Hours a day.

Location:

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church

514 W North St, Canton, MS 39046