HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – The Forrest County 361 Shelter will remain open Monday and Tuesday.

Due to freezing temperatures the shelter will stay open for the next two days.

Forrest County Emergency Management says the shelter will also be open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The shelter is located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, MS.