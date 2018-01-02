Georgia WR Wims making Hinds CC football proud

By Published:

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Javon Wims, who caught a touchdown for Georgia in Monday’s semifinal, played junior college ball for Hinds before transferring to Georgia.

Wims caught a touchdown it the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs. He finished the semifinal with 6 catches for 73 yards. Both were team-highs.

We caught up with his former offensive coordinator at Hinds Community College in Raymond. In the video above, Kelly Murphy describes how Wims came to Hinds and what the coaching staff thought about him when they first met him.

