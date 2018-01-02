Jackson officials declare emergency for water system

WJTV Staff Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City of Jackson Public Works Director Bob Miller has declared an emergency for the water system in Jackson.

According to officials, the water treatment system, the water elevated storage tanks, and the water distribution system have been having problems since the freezing temperatures moved in Sunday night.

Water main breaks are causing low water pressure throughout the city.

This emergency declaration allows the Public Works Department to bring in contractors to help city crews.

City officials are asking everyone to conserve water by turning off the tap whenever possible, taking shorter showers, washing clothes in moderation, and buying extra drinking water.

