Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department responded to an accidental shooting on Monday night.

It happened on the 3000 block of Longwood Drive.

We’re told officers found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg. They said the victim’s brother somehow got a handgun and the weapon discharged.

Police said the victim’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. JPD is still investigating.