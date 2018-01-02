Madison County Schools delayed one hour on Jan. 3, 2018

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Madison County Schools will have a delayed start for students on Wednesday, January 3, due to extreme cold temperatures.

The school district said buses will run one hour later than regularly scheduled, beginning pick up at 7 a.m. rather than 6 a.m.

This delay is to ensure that all systems, including heat, water, and technology, are operational in all school facilities before students return from the holiday break.

While all systems are running well Tuesday, January 2, MCS will use the delayed start Wednesday to make sure the continued extreme cold over night does not cause any operational issues.

Wednesday is the first day of class for 2018. All employees are expected to be in attendance on a regular schedule.

All schools will accept students when they arrive. Dismissal will occur as regularly scheduled.