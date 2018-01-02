Man sought in 2 week manhunt found dead in south Mississippi

JAYESS, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man accused of killing a neighbor, beating his wife and setting two houses on fire has been found dead.

Lawrence County Sheriff Lessie Butler tells reporters that Tony Wilson was found dead Monday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot, almost two weeks after he was accused of killing Henry Peavey near Jayess.

Wilson fled authorities, who continued looking for him since the Dec. 19 death of Peavey and injuries to his wife Kathryn Peavy.

Butler says someone spotted the 56-year-old Wilson Monday. A K9 unit and a SWAT team surrounded a camper on land owned by people from Louisiana. That’s when Butler says he believes Wilson killed himself.

Officials have said Wilson disputed Henry Peavey’s ownership of a piece of land, which appears to have sparked the shooting.