MHP ends New Year’s holiday enforcement period; 1 fatal crash investigated

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The  Mississippi Highway Patrol has ended its New Year’s holiday enforcement period.

Out of the 119 crashes they investigated, one of them was fatal.

Troopers went to MS06 on New Year’s Day around 2:06 a.m. to respond to a crash.

Authorities said 18-year-old Ladaja Neele was headed west when her car left the road, and she hit a tree. She died at the scene, MHP said.

MHP issued  more than 4,700 citations during their enforcement period

They said they were successful in reducing injury and fatality crashes during their Making It Home For The Holidays campaign.

