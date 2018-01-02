Mississippi lawmakers beginning 3-month session

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press Published: Updated:
Senator Joel Carter sworn in to represent Harrison county and the 49th district.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi Legislature has started its 2018 session with plenty of issues to consider.

Lawmakers could debate creation of a lottery. They could try to rewrite a school funding formula. They could seek a long-term plan to pay for highway construction.

This is the second year of a four-year term. Republicans continue holding a supermajority in both the House and the Senate, after special elections to fill seats of legislators who left.

The GOP gained one Senate seat when Democrat Bill Stone of Holly Springs departed and a Republican, Neil Whaley of Potts Camp, was elected.

Joel Carter is being sworn in to the Senate on Tuesday, the opening day of the three-month legislative session. He succeeds Sean Tindell, another Gulfport Republican who was appointed to a nonpartisan judicial post.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s