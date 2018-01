GREENWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire that sparked at a Greenwood peanut plant continues to burn throughout Tuesday.

The Birdsong peanut storage facility caught fire early Friday morning.

Fire Chief Marcus Banks says they are expecting it to burn for several days.

Firefighters have been working 24-hour shifts as they continue to monitor it.

Officials say they are working to keep it from spreading or getting more dangerous.